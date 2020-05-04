Jaffrey’s long-awaited Park Theatre continues to score fundraising success while pushing back the opening date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were planning for a midsummer opening,” said CEO Steve Jackson. “By all indicators, there’s not going to be a midsummer opening for any theater.”
Caroline Hollister, the president of the Park Street Theatre Board of Trustees said originally there was hope to open the community space this month, but given the health concerns the theater is ready to wait.
“We want to open when it is responsible for us to do so,” she said.
The theater is looking at different seating and safety configurations, Hollister said.
The Park Street Theatre has been in the works for decades, with volunteers raising millions to rebuild the art-deco theater in Jaffrey’s downtown, recreating the space for movies, live shows, and community events.
The original theater first went up in 1922, but had become a retail and warehouse space in the 1970s. The Park Street Theatre Corporation, the nonprofit behind the effort, bought the property in 2005 and began the work of reopening the theater.
The Park Street Theatre board commissioned a feasibility study that showed it would be the best to demolish the old theater and rebuild a new space. The old building was demolished in 2013.
Hollister and Jackson said that once the theater is safe to open, the community will be ready to support it.
The Eppes Jefferson Foundation recently donated a $50,000 matching grant to the theater, so long as all of the theater’s $50,000 match came from new donors.
Hollister said they found 186 new donors to more than match the $50,000 grant.
“We are profoundly grateful to the community,” Hollister said.
That fund drive brought in even more donations. After hearing about the fund drive, Massachusetts residents Steve and Ashley King donated $150,000 to dedicate the upper auditorium to Steve King's father, Michael B. King, one of the trustees of the theater and a projectionist in his youth.
“Mike was one of those rare individuals whom, if we are lucky, we have the privilege of knowing, maybe once in our lives,” Hollister said. “And if he was a great friend to his peers, he was unsurpassed in his understanding and patience with the young people he met and the students he taught.”