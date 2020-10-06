Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
More than half of companies plan to shrink their offices as working from home becomes a regular fixture after the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a survey by Cisco Systems.
About 53% of larger organizations plan to reduce the size of their office space, and more than three-quarters will increase work flexibility. Almost all of the respondents were uncomfortable returning to work because they fear contracting the virus, the poll found.
The Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday the Charitable Trusts Unit will accept public comment on the proposed use of the proceeds from the sale of Frisbie Memorial Hospital of Rochester to FMH Health Services, LLC, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, Inc., along with assets -- including …