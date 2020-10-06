Office
Offices, such as this one in Toronto, probably will stay mostly vacant until the coronavirus pandemic ends. 

 Cole Burston/Bloomberg

More than half of companies plan to shrink their offices as working from home becomes a regular fixture after the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a survey by Cisco Systems.

About 53% of larger organizations plan to reduce the size of their office space, and more than three-quarters will increase work flexibility. Almost all of the respondents were uncomfortable returning to work because they fear contracting the virus, the poll found.

