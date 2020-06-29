Vitamin and dietary supplement chain GNC has declared bankruptcy and will close at least 800 of its 7,300 stores, including one in Gilford, N.H.
In statements posted to its website, GNC said the business had been “under financial pressure for the past several years” but the COVID-19 pandemic “created a situation where we were unable to accomplish our refinancing and the abrupt change in the operating environment had a dramatic negative impact on our business.”
“As a result, we felt the best opportunity for us to continue to improve our capital structure and address certain operational issues was to restructure through a Chapter 11 reorganization,” the statement said.
GNC will remain in business but plans to close between 800-1,200 locations in the U.S.
GNC's case is being heard in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The following is the list of initial closures:
Alabama
Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Drive, Oxford
Arizona
Flagstaff Mall, 4650 E 2 N Hwy 89, Flagstaff
Arrowhead Town Center, 7700 West Arrowhead Towne, Glendale
Madera Village, 9121 E. Tanque Verde Rd, Suite 115, Tucson
Grayhawk Plaza, 20701 N. Scotsdale Rd, Suite 105, Scottsdale
Arkansas
Benton Commons, 1402 Military Road, Benton
Northwest Arkansas Plaza, 4201 North Shiloh Dr, Fayetteville
The Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 East Highland Ave, Space # 309, Jonesboro
Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham, Little Rock
North Park Village Shopping Center, 103 North Park Dr, Monticello
McCain Mall Shopping Center, 3929 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock
California
Brawley Gateway, Brawley
Rancho Marketplace Shopping Center, Burbank
La Costa Town Square, 7615 Via Campanile Suite, Carlsbad
Centrepointe Plaza, 1100 Mount Vernon Ave, Suite B, Colton
Mountain Gate Plaza, 160 W. Foothill Parkway, #106, Corona
Town Place, 787 1st Street, Gilroy
Victoria Gardens, 12379 S Main St., Rancho Cucamonga
Monterey Marketplace, Rancho Mirage
Red Bluff Shopping Center, 925 South Main Street, Red Bluff
Tierrasanta Town Center, San Diego
Buena Park Mall, 8312 On The Mall, Buena Park
East Bay Bridge Center, 3839 East Emery Street, Emeryville
Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Road, Modesto
Huntington Oaks Shopping Center, 514 W. Huntington Drive, Box 1106, Monrovia
Del Monte Shopping Center, 350 Del Monte S.C., Monterey
Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale
Town & Country Village, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
Rancho Bernardo Town Center, Rancho Bernardo
Rocklin Commons, 5194 Commons Drive 107, Rocklin
Westfield Shoppingtown Mainplace, 2800 North Main Street, Suite 302, Santa Ana
Gateway Plaza Shopping Center, 580b River St, Suite B, Santa Cruz
Santa Rosa Plaza, 600 Santa Rosa Plaza, Suite 2032, Santa Rosa
The Promenade Mall, 40820 Winchester Road, Temecula
West Valley Mall, 3200 N. Naglee Rd., Suite 240, Tracy
Union Square Marketplace, Union City
Riverpoint Marketplace, West Sacramento
Yucaipa Valley Center, 33676 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa
Colorado
Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd at Jamboree Drive, Colorado Springs
The Citadel, 750 Citadel Drive East, Space 1036, Colorado Springs
River Landing, 3480 Wolverine Dr, Montrose
Monument Marketplace, 15954 Jackson Creek Pkwy, Monument
Central Park Plaza, 1809 Central Park Dr., Steamboat Springs
Larkridge Shopping Center, 16560 N. Washington St, Thornton
Woodland Park Plaza, 1115 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park
Connecticut
The Plaza At Burr Corners, 1131 Tolland Pike, Manchester
Delaware
Dover Mall, 1365 N. Dupont Highway, Dover
Gateway West Shopping Center, 1030 Forest Ave, Dover
Rockford Shops, 1404 North Dupont St, Wilmington
Florida
Boynton Beach Mall, 801 N Congress St, Suite 763, Boynton Beach
Clearwater Plaza, 1283 S. Missouri Ave, Clearwater
Coral Square, 9295 West Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs
Dupont Lakes Shopping Center, 2783 Elkcam Blvd, Deltona
The Shops @ Mission Lakes, 5516 South State Rd 7, Space # 128, Lake Worth
Wickham Corners Shopping, 1070 North Wickham Road, Unit 106, Melbourne
Shoppes Of River Landing, Miami
Coastland Mall, 2034 Tamiam Trail North, Naples
Orlando Fashion Square, 3451 E Colonial Drive, Orlando
Oviedo Marketplace, 1385 Oviedo Marketplace B, Oviedo
Gulf View Square Mall, 9409 Us 19 North, Port Richey
University Mall, 12232 University Square C, Tampa
Georgia
The Mall at Stonecrest, 8000 Mall Parkway, Lithonia
Walnut Creek Plaza, 1475 Gray Highway, Macon
Horizon Village, 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee, Suite 740, Suwanee
Merchant's Square, 414 South Main Street, Swainsboro
Idaho
Karcher Mall, 1509 Caldwell Blvd. Suite 1206, Nampa
Illinois
Bannockburn Green, 2569 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn
University Mall, 1225 University Mall, Carbondale
244 State Street, Chicago
Stony Island Plaza, 1623 E 95th St, Chicago
Country Club Plaza, 4285 W 167th St, Country Club
South Shoppes, 2725 IL Route 26 S, Freeport
Lincolnwood Town Ctr, 3333 West Touhy Av, Lincolnwood
Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway East, Mattoon
McHenry Plaza, 1774 N. Richmond Road, McHenry
Orland Square Mall, 852 Orland Square, Orland Park
Peru Mall, 3940 Rt 251, Space #E-9, Peru
Northland Mall, 2900 E Lincolnway, Sterling
Eden's Plaza, 3232 Lake Avenue, Wilmette
Indiana
Putnam Plaza, 35 Putnam Place, Greencastle
Nora Plaza, 1300 East 86th Street, Indianapolis
Fairview Center, 556 Fairview Center, Kendallville
South Point Plaza, 3189 State Rd 3 S, New Castle
Iowa
Asbury Plaza, 2565 Northwest Arterial, Dubuque
Old Capitol Center, 201 Clinton Street, Iowa City
Crossroads Center, 2060 Crossroads Blvd, Waterloo
Kansas
Walmart Center, 2504 South Santa Fe Dr, Chanute
E 17th Ave Retail, Hutchinson
Hy Vee Shops, 4000 W 6th Street, Lawrence
Town Center Plaza, 4837 West 117th Street, Leawood
West Ridge Mall, 1801 Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
Kentucky
Florence Mall, 2122 Florence Mall Space #2124, Florence
Louisiana
Piere Bossier Mall #520, 2950 East Texas Ave., Bossier City
Broussard Village Shopping Center, 1212 D Albertson Pkwy, Broussard
Prien Lake Mall, 484 West Prien Road, Space G-17b, Lake Charles
Maine
Bangor Mall, 663 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor
Maryland
Brandywine Crossing, 15902 E Crain Hwy, Brandywine
Washington Center, 20 Grand Corner Avenue, Suite D, Gaithersburg
St. Charles Towne Ctr, 1110 Mall Circle, Suite 6194, Waldorf
Massachusetts
Auburn Mall, 385 Southbridge St, Auburn
Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, Danvers
Walpole Mall, 90 Providence Hwy, East Walpole
Riverside Landing, New Bedford
Emerald Square Mall, 999 South Washington Street, Box 111, North Attleboro
Eastfield Mall, Boston Rd, Unit B11, Springfield
Michigan
Briarwood Mall, 850 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor
Caro Shopping Center, 1530 West Caro Road, Caro
The Marketplace Shoppes, Greenville
Livonia Plaza, 30983 Five Mile Road, Livonia
The Village Of Rochester Hills, 136 N Adams Road, Space #B136, Rochester Hills
Forum at Gateways, 44625 Mound Road, Mound & M-59, Sterling Heights
Minnesota
Andover Marketplace, Andover
Burnsville Center, 1030 Burnsville Center, Burnsville
Southdale Center, 2525 Southdale Center, Edina
Five Lakes Center, 334 South State St, Fairmont
Midway Shopping Center, 1470 University Ave W, St. Paul
Kandi Mall, 1605 1st St S, Willmar
Mississippi
Northpark Mall, 1200 East County Line Road, Space 159, Ridgeland
Missouri
West Park Mall, 3049 Route K, Cape Girardeau
Chesterfield Commons, 204 THF Blvd, Chesterfield
Battlefield Mall, Space #337, 2825 South Glenstone, Springfield
Nebraska
One Osborne Place, Hastings
Nevada
The Summit Sierra, 13987 South Virginia Street, Space 700, Reno
New Hampshire
Walmart Plaza, 1458 Lakeshore Rd, Gilford
New Jersey
Diamond Springs, 41 Diamond Spring Rd., Denville
The Shoppes At Union Hill, 3056 State Route 10, Denville
American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
Menlo Park Shopping Center, 29 Menlo Park, Edison
302 Washington St, Hoboken
The Wall Towne Center, 2437 Route 34, Manasquan
Town Brooks Commons, 840 ROUTE 35 S, Middletown
Mall @ Short Hills, Rt 24 & J.f. Kennedy Pkw, Short Hills
Tri-City Plaza, Toms River
Willingboro Plaza, 4364 Route 130 North, Willingboro
New Mexico
Cottonwood Mall, 10000 Coors Bypass Nw, Space #d205, Albuquerque
New York
Deer Park Commons, 506 Commack Road, Deer Park
Genesee Valley Shopping Center, 4290 Lakeville Rd, Geneseo
Northgate Plaza, 3848 Dewey Ave, Greece
Johnstown Mall, 236 North Comrie Ave, Johnstown
Chautauqua Mall, 318 East Fairmont, Lakewood
360 Eighth Ave, New York
100 Elizabeth Street, New York
163 E 125th St, New York
Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island
Green Acres Mall, 1134 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
Eastview Mall, 7979 Victor-Pittsford Road, Victor
North Carolina
The Arboretum Shopping Center, 3339 Pineville Matthews, Suite 200, Charlotte
Blakeney Shop Center, Charlotte
Southpark Mall, 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
Four Seasons Town Center, 346 Four Seasons Mall, Greensboro
Cross Pointe Center, 1250-l Western Blvd, Jacksonville
Ohio
Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton
Ohio River Plaza, 13 Ohio River Plaza, Township Road & 11 & Sr 7, Gallipolis
Indian Mound Mall, 771 S 30th St, Heath
The Shoppes Of Mason, 5220 Kings Mills Road, Mason
Heritage Crossing, 3113 Heritage Green, Monroe
The Town Center At Levis, 4135 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg
Miami Valley Centre, 987 E. Ash Street, Piqua
Sandusky Mall, 4314 Milan Road, Sandusky
Southpark Mall, 500 Southpark Center, Strongsville
Crocker Park, 137 Market Street, West Lake
Meadow Park Plaza, 1659 Rombach Ave, Wilmington
Oklahoma
Neilson Square, 3322 W Owwn K Garriott Road, Enid
Oregon
Cascade Station, 10207 NE Cascades Pkwy, Portland
Seaside Factory Outlet, 1111 North Roosevelt, Seaside
Pennsylvania
South Mall, 3300 Lehigh Street, Allentown
Logan Valley Mall, 300 Logan Valley Mall, Bk 4, Altoona
Clearview Mall, Route 8, Butler
Clearfield Mall, 1800 Daisy Street, Clearfield
Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall, Cornwell Heights
Cranberry Mall, 20111 Route 19. & Freedom, Cranberry
Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E Lincoln Highway, Langhorne
Hyde Park Plaza, 451 Hyde Park Road, Leechburg
Monroeville Mall, Monroeville
Shoppes At Montage, 2105 Shoppes Blvd, Moosic
Edgmont Square Shopping Center, Newtown Square
Pine Creek Center, 195 Blazier Drive, Unit 6, Pittsburgh
Springfield Mall, 1200 Baltimore Pike, Springfield
Lehigh Valley Mall, 215 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall
3097 Willow Grove Mall, 2500 Moreland Road, Willow Grove
Wynnewood Shopping Center, 50 East Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood
York Galleria, 2899 Whiteford Rd, York
Rhode Island
Hunt River Commons, 72 Frenchtown Road, North Kingston
Diamond Hill Plaza, 1790 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket
South Carolina
Anderson Mall, 3139 N Main, Anderson
Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Road, Greenville
North Hills Shopping Center, 2435 E North Street, Suite 1115, Greenville
Myrtle Beach Mall, Myrtle Beach
Shoppes At Stonecrest, 1149 Stonecrest Blvd, Tega Cay
Tennessee
University Commons, 2459 University Commons W, B160, Knoxville
Three Star Shopping Center, 1410 Sparta Road, McMinnville
Southland Mall, 1215 East Shelby Drive, Memphis
Wolfchase Galleria, Memphis
Texas
Alamo Corners, 1451 Durenta Avenue, Suite 3, Alamo
Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital Of Texas Hwy, Austin
Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park Drive, Space J4, El Paso
North East Mall, 1101 Melbourn Road, Suite #3090, Hurst
Sheppard Square, 2055 Westheimer, Suite 160, Houston
Ingram Park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
Rivercenter Mall, 849 East Commerce Street, San Antonio
Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square, 1588 Fashion Square Mall, Charlottesville
Franklin Commons, 144 Council Drive, Franklin
Dulles 28, 22000 Dulles Retail Plaza, Ste 154, Sterling
Maple Avenue Shopping Ctr, 335 Maple Avenue East, Vienna
Washington
Everett Mall, 1402 SE Everett Mall, Suite #225, Everett
Village At Redmond Ridge, Redmond
The Joule, 509 Broadway, Seattle
Jefferson Square, 4722 West 42nd Ave SW, Seattle
Spokane Valley Mall, 14700 E Indiana Avenue, Spokane Valley
Green Firs Shopping Center, University Place
Vancouver Plaza, 7809 Vancouver Plaza #160, Vancouver
Wisconsin
Bay Park Square, 311-a Bay Park Square, Green Bay
East Town Mall, 2350 East Mason Street, Green Bay
Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave, Space 117, Janesville
The Shops Of Grand Avenue, Milwaukee
West Virginia
Greenbrier Valley Mall, 75 Seneca Trail & US Route 219, Fairlea
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.