Concord 10 in Concord is one of 39 theaters being closed by Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas.
Boston Red Sox fans who love to catch a flick before or after watching their team play in Fenway Park will also have to find a new tradition as Regal Fenway is gearing up to shut down for good.
Regal Cinemas is still reeling from the financial woes set off by the pandemic and the switch to at-home movie releases brought upon by competitive streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max. After filing for bankruptcy in September, the massive movie theater chain has chosen to shut down Concord 10 as well as 38 other theaters in an attempt to claw its way out of a financial stunt.
According to Business Insider, Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, released its plan to reject the leases of 39 theaters, starting Feb. 15, in a bankruptcy filing on Tuesday. The announcement comes months after Regal filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in September 2022. Regal is the second largest movie theater chain in the country, 2nd to AMC theaters, with over 500 locations.
Business Insider said Cineworld’s plan to close 39 theaters is relatively routine for a company that’s filed for bankruptcy. The move to shut down the theaters is expected to save Regal an estimated $22 million a year while the company works to preserve relationships with landlords of its other theaters.
There’s been no word on the status of the Regal cinema inside MGM Springfield. However, in the bankruptcy court filing, Cineworld executives said the move should enable additional theater sites to remain open.
Here’s a full list of regal theaters set to close:
Fenway Stadium 13 and RPX (Boston, MA)
Concord 10 (Concord, NH)
Tikahtnu Stadium 16 Imax and RPX (Anchorage, AK)
Metro Point (Costa Mesa, CA)
Berkeley 7 (Berkeley, CA)
Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax (El Cajon, CA)
Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax (Escondido, CA)
Hemet Cinema 12 (Hemet, CA)
Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 (Los Angeles, CA)
Yorda Linda and Imax (Yorba Linda, CA)
Meadows Stadium 12 (Littleton, CO)
SouthGlenn Stadium 14 (Centennial, CO)
Shadowood 16 (Boca Raton, FL)
South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax (Miami, FL)
Keauhou Stadium 7 (Kailua-Kona, HI)
Bolingbrook Stadium 12 (Bolingbrook, IL)
Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 (Round Lake Beach, IL)
Bowie Stadium 14 (Bowie, MD)
Rockville Center Stadium 13 (Rockville, MD)
Brunswick 10 (Brunswick, ME)
Omaha Stadium 16 (Omaha, NE)
Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 (Landing, NJ)
Pohatcong Stadium 12 (Phillipsburg, NJ)
Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe, NM)
Village Square Stadium 18 (Las Vegas, NV)
Elmwood Center 16 (Buffalo, NY)
Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 (Ithaca, NY)
Cortlandt Town Center (Mohegan Lake, NY)
Union Square Stadium 14 (New York, NY)
Greece Ridge Stadium 12 (Rochester, NY)
Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax (Williamsville, NY)
Montrose Movies Stadium 12 (Akron, OH)
Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (Doylestown, PA)
Oaks Stadium 24 (Oaks, PA)
Greenbrier Stadium 13 (Chesapeake, VA)
Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax (Charlottesville, VA)