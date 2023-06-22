Rendering of new Concord Casino

A rendering shows what would be the first phase of new gaming hall proposed by the owners of Concord Casino.

 Provided by Concord Casino

The owners of Concord Casino got final planning board approval Wednesday night to open a new charitable gaming facility, restaurant, events center and hotel off of Loudon Road after a review which lasted more than six months.

The proposal by Andy and Laurie Sanborn, managing partners, first went before the board in December and was held up for months after staff requested an emergency services impact report.