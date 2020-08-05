A major New Hampshire coach bus company will have its fleet back on the road later this month.
The company includes Concord Coach Lines, Dartmouth Coach and Boston Express. The buses will be back in operation on Aug. 16 for the first time since operations came to a halt on March 27.
Passengers — who are required to wear masks or face coverings throughout the trip — will be able to pick destinations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York City.
The company took extra precautions including blocking off a number of seats and installing new plexiglass shields around every headrest. The company upgraded its air filtration systems and cleaning protocols on the buses and terminals.
“We are back in operation because we believe we can do so safely,” said Benjamin Blunt, vice president of Concord Coach Lines, in a statement. “Safety has always been our primary concern, but now that must include health safety and we’ve instituted strict protocols and new measures with that specific mandate in mind.”
Dartmouth Coach will run reduced service to and from New York City on Fridays and Sundays, while Concord Coach New York City services remain suspended until further notice.
Other safety steps include:
• Plexiglass partitions at every ticketing counter and at bus gates;
• Hand sanitizer available at counters, within terminals, on buses;
• Scanned, “contactless” ticketing;
• Electrostatic foggers to spray buses daily;
• High touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly on buses and in terminals;
• Employees all trained on proper COVID-19 cleaning and personal protective equipment procedures and wear masks;
• Employees will be temperature checked at the start of every shift.
“As with every other business, we have had to engineer our reopening toward operating safely, while providing a service that hundreds of thousands of people depend on each year,” said Blunt. “We will run reduced service levels from our pre-pandemic schedules, but we are focused on continuing to provide a frequent and convenient transportation alternative to our customers.”
For a detailed video on the new COVID-19 protocols and for bus schedules go to concordcoachlines.com.