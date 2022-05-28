Nearly 200 people gathered May 18 at the Barn at Bull Meadow for the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s 17th Annual Pinnacle Awards Luncheon.
• The Hotel Concord was honored as Small Business of the Year.
• Bangor Savings Bank was Small Business of the Year.
• The Nonprofit Business of the Year was the Friendly Kitchen.
• Business Leader of the Year was Jonathan Halle of Warrenstreet Architects Inc.
“I am honored to be here today to facilitate this celebration of outstanding leaders who continue to persevere through challenging and changing times, and always find a way to not only thrive, but be philanthropic in their endeavors,” Chamber President Tim Sink said in a statement.
Incoming Chamber Board Chair Elyssa Alfieri of Lilise Designer Resale outlined the accomplishments of each recipient.
The Hotel Concord was recognized for its service and community impact. Owners Michael and Jamie Simchik spoke about the importance of small businesses and attested to Concord’s welcoming atmosphere.
Bangor Savings Bank was celebrated for its volunteer efforts and generosity to local nonprofits.
Trisha Duchesneau, director of community banking, and Rebecca Britenriker, Concord branch manager, accepted their award and emphasized the bank’s dedication to serving their customers, employees and communities.
The Friendly Kitchen’s executive director, Valerie Guy, and its board president, Sue Buxton, thanked the dedication of over 700 volunteers who work tirelessly to serve individuals and families in Concord who experience food insecurity.
Jonathan Halle thanked the team at Warrenstreet Architects Inc. for their enthusiasm for serving the community, and their support of his pro-bono work for local nonprofits.
The event also recognized the Concord Young Professional of the Year, Erin Schaick of CATCH Neighborhood Housing, and the W. Grant McIntosh Volunteer of the Year, Megan MacMullin.
The event was sponsored by Eastern Bank, Eversource Energy, Sanel NAPA and Business NH Magazine. Additional support was provided by the Barn at Bull Meadow, Catering by Design, Blushing Blooms Floral Design, Granite State Candy Shoppe LLC, and Speedy Printing & Copying.