CONCORD -- Concord Hospital’s medical staff president, Dr. Tanya Vanderlinde, recently joined the Concord Hospital Board of Trustees as an ex-officio member.
Reelected trustees include Sol Asmar, chairman; Philip Emma, vice chairman; Manisha Patel, DDS (Center for Contemporary Dentistry); and David Ruedig (USB Financial).
They join the remaining trustees Valerie Acres, Esq.; Frederick Briccetti, M.D.; William Chapman, Esq. (Orr & Reno, PA), secretary; Rosemary Heard (CATCH Neighborhood Housing); Lucy Karl, Esq. (Shaheen & Gordon, PA); Peter Noordsij, M.D.; Muriel Schadee, CPA (Nathan, Wechsler & Co. PA); Robert Segal (Sanel Auto Parts); Robert Steigmeyer, president/CEO (ex-officio); David Stevenson, M.D.; and Jeffrey Towle (Davis & Towle Insurance).
Scott Sloane, non-trustee, is treasurer.
The Capital Region Health Care Board of Trustees has welcomed Patel as a newly elected trustee.
Reelected trustees include Lucy Hodder, Esq. (UNH School of Law Health Policy & Practice); Meg Miller (The Peabody Home in Franklin); and Schadee.
They join the other trustees Asmar; Teri Brehio, M.D.; Chapman; Michelline Dufort (College of Business and Economics, UNH); BJ Entwisle, M.D.; Ruedig; Segal; Mel Severance (Curbstone Financial) ex-officio trustee and chairman of Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association; Stevenson; Towle; and Leslie Walker, CPA, ex-officio trustee and chairman of Riverbend Community Mental Health.
Other officers include Miller, chairman; Acres, vice chairman and secretary; Steigmeyer, president/CEO (ex-officio); and Sloane, treasurer.
The boards of trustees serve as the governing bodies of Concord Hospital and Capital Region Health Care respectively.