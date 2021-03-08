Concord Hospital has offered contracts to LRGHealthcare-employed physicians and practicing Laconia Clinic physicians for the continuation of care once Concord Hospital’s proposed acquisition of LRGHealthcare is approved.
The offers were made on March 5, and physicians’ responses are expected within the next couple weeks.
