LACONIA – Despite interest from multiple parties, Concord Hospital has made the only offer to acquire LRGHealthcare -- the parent of Lakes Region General and Franklin Regional hospitals -- at a bankruptcy auction.

By Monday’s deadline to submit bids, Concord Hospital had the only offer. Concord Hosptial had said it wanted to buy LRGHealthcare almost immediately after the Laconia-based  nonprofit organization, which is more than $100 million in debt, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

