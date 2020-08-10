Sabbow & Co. Inc., a Concord-based company that manufactures precast concrete products and granite monuments, secured a $1.5 million revolving line of credit and $5 million in term loans from Millyard Bank to expand its operations, the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority (BFA) announced Monday.
Sabbow, founded in 1990, operate three facilities in New Hampshire and employs more than 80 people.
The BFA worked with Millyard Bank to provide a 50% guarantee on the working line of credit and an 80% guarantee on term loans, according to a news release. The financing will support the 82 employees who manufacture concrete forms and monuments out of the Concord and Littleton locations and will result in the addition of five new full-time jobs.
The deal was approved by the governor and Executive Council at their August meeting.