CONFERENCES

The exhibition floor at a conference in Toronto.

 Bloomberg photo by Christopher Katsarov Luna

Forget for a moment the ongoing debates about hybrid working and haggling over how many days need to be spent back in the office.

Yes, anchor days (when a whole team is mandated to be on-site) are useful and of course salaries approaching $1 million make five days a week back in the office more appealing (call it a presenteeism premium). These office hours arguments are predicated on the working assumption that wherever you work you need to be indoors for a prolonged period of time, say eight hours.

Julia Hobsbawm is a columnist for Bloomberg Work Shift and founder of The Nowhere Office. jhobsbawm@bloomberg.net