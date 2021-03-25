New claims of conflict of interest were raised Wednesday night from opponents of the 2.6-million-square-foot Hudson Logistics Center project.
The three-hour special planning board meeting began with a statement read by attorney Amy Manzelli of BCM Environmental and Land Law, which represents over 50 Hudson residents who wish to put a stop to the warehouse on about 400 acres of Green Meadow Golf Club land. Amazon would be the primary tenant.
Manzelli pointed to Planning Board members Rep. Jordan Ulery and Roger Coutu, who is also a selectman; and the law firm of Donahue Tucker and Ciandella, which represents developer Hillwood Enterprises in this case, and previously represented the town in another matter.
Town Planner Brian Groth said the law firm represented the town in a multi-town lawsuit on an unrelated matter and the situation was already properly vetted.
Manzelli said Coutu was part of secret deliberations between the town, state agencies, Hillwood and the governor’s office, according to a Feb. 11, 2020 email which she found through Right-to-Know requests.
“He worked to further this project from before the time the applications were even filed,” Manzelli said.
Coutu said the email was sent to him in error and was intended for then-Board of Selectmen Chairman David Morin by a state official. Coutu said he responded to the email's sender in error, asking if he would attend the meeting, because he intended to ask Groth that question. He said he did not learn about the project until a month later.
“In conclusion, I have no conflict of interest about this plan, nor did I act in any way that could be interpreted as nefarious regarding the Hillwood development,” Coutu said.
Coutu went on to decry what he described as a pattern of harassment by members of the public against members of the Planning Board.
Manzelli said Ulery was in conflict because he is a member of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which she said requires members to give an oath to put its corporate interests ahead of the public.
Ulery called Manzelli’s claims “baseless” and an attempt to stall the proceedings. Groth read a letter at Ulery’s request from Bill Meierling of ALEC, which said no such oath of allegiance exists for ALEC members.
Planning Board Chairman Tim Malley closed the matter of conflicts of interest after no board member expressed any interest in acting further on it, and opened the floor to public comments. Over 35 residents spoke in opposition to the project, and one in support.
James Crowley, a Fairway Drive resident and a retired civil engineer, said he doubted Hillwood’s site plan would protect wetlands and prevent environmental pollutants from runoff, and he said the proposal does not follow pertinent wetlands and stormwater requirements. Crowley also called the trip generation numbers in Hillwood’s traffic study “conceptual” and suspect.
Other residents raised additional concerns about Hillwood’s traffic studies, environmental and noise mitigation claims, and the impact on nearby home property values.
Justin Pasay, attorney for Hillwood, acknowledged there is a difference of opinion "on a lot of things."
"Certainly, Hillwood, the project team here, disagrees with a lot of what was said tonight, disagrees with the basis for conclusions, disagrees with assertions, some of which, in our opinion, were taken out of context," Pasay said. "And that’s not going to be resolved, and that’s OK.”
He asked for the chance to respond in writing to some of the technical items raised at the meeting.
The board scheduled a continuation of its public comment on the topic of a lot line relocation to April 7 because Hillwood Enterprises agreed to resend an abutter’s notification to the homeowners of a Fairway Drive house who did not receive a notification because the house changed owners around the time the notifications were sent out.
Town Planner Groth is accepting additional written comments until Wednesday at noon.
Previously, Hillwood has said the project would create 1,400 jobs and add over $5 million annually to property tax revenues for the town, and that it will pay a roughly $2 million impact fee and spend an additional $7.7 million in investments for things such as a STEM education program and fire department apparatus.
If the project is approved, Gov. Chris Sununu has offered to include in his state budget the engineering phase of a major roadway development called Hudson Boulevard to alleviate existing traffic problems in town.