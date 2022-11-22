Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift poses upon arriving for the Time 100 Gala celebrating Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in New York in 2019.

 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate antitrust panel will hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry after Ticketmaster’s problems last week managing the sale of Taylor Swift tickets, Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the panel, said on Tuesday.

Senators Klobuchar and Mike Lee, the top Republican on the committee, did not provide a date for the hearing or a list of witnesses.