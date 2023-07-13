Exxon station along East Main Street

An Exxon station along East Main Street in Avon is among 21 Connecticut gas stations up for sale. 

 Don Stacom/The Hartford Courant

One of the Northeast’s biggest gasoline distributors is selling 21 gas stations across Connecticut this summer, possibly leading to a small uptick in the number of family-owned stations in the state.

Global Partners LP is putting stations in Avon, Rocky Hill, South Windsor, Somers and 14 other towns on the auction block this month.