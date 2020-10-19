Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
ConocoPhillips on Monday agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc. for $9.7 billion, as the energy sector continued to consolidate amid lower fuel prices and demand.
The low-premium, all-stock deal comes as many U.S. shale companies have been mired in losses due to weak crude prices and, unlike in past downturns, have struggled to raise new capital to restructure heavy debts.
CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he’s confident the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down as unconstitutional the state of Massachusetts imposing income taxes on employees working from home in New Hampshire due to COVID-19.
LRGHealthcare plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has received an offer from Concord Hospital to potentially acquire the assets of Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital and the hospitals’ ambulatory sites, the hospital group announced Monday.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, the largest U.S. theater chain, said on Monday it expects to reopen about a dozen locations in New York state starting Oct. 23 and plans to have more than 530 theaters open in the country by the end of the month.
Wall Street's main indexes inched higher at the open on Monday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the year-end, while investors were also encouraged by signs an agreement in Washington on a fiscal package could be reached soon.