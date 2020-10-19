The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
ConocoPhillips on Monday agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc. for $9.7 billion, as the energy sector continued to consolidate amid lower fuel prices and demand.

The low-premium, all-stock deal comes as many U.S. shale companies have been mired in losses due to weak crude prices and, unlike in past downturns, have struggled to raise new capital to restructure heavy debts.

Monday, October 19, 2020