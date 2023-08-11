Starbucks

Signage is displayed at a temporarily closed Starbucks coffee shop in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 27, 2020.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

A judge on Friday dismissed as frivolous a conservative activist investor’s lawsuit against Starbucks’ board for the coffee chain’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) sued in August 2022 over Starbucks’ setting hiring goals for Black and other people of color, awarding contracts to “diverse” suppliers and advertisers, and tying executive pay to diversity.