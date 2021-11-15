Consolidated Communications on Monday announced the launch of its new gigabit broadband internet service called Fidum.
Fidum joins the ranks of Charter’s Spectrum, Comcast’s Xfinity and Verizon’s Fios.
For months — if not years — Consolidated has been building up the fiber optic network by installing cable across New Hampshire, including Manchester.
The service is now available in Goffstown and Merrimack and other New Hampshire towns and cities, according to a news release.
The pricing will be $70 per month for one gigabit (gig) internet with no data caps, contracts or bundles. The package includes installation and WiFi equipment.
Packages offer a range of speeds starting at 50 megabits per second (Mbps) for $35 a month.
The speeds are symmetrical, which means that the download and upload speeds are the same.
Consolidated says the service provides speed 20 times faster than the national average.
New locations will be rolling out weekly across New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, according to the news release.
“We listened to internet users’ complaints about their current providers,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business for Consolidated, in a statement. “We built Fidium differently from the ground up to give people what they want and deserve from their internet company.”