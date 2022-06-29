SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A. Boilard Sons Inc. was sold this week to Koopman Lumber Inc., another family-owned, multigenerational Massachusetts company.
“We are just excited to have one family business join another family business,” said Tony Brookhouse, Koopman’s chief operating officer. “We’ve known them for years. It’s a great opportunity for us to get out into Western Massachusetts.”
Boilard, at 476 Oak St. in Indian Orchard, has been in business for 86 years. Koopman’s headquarters are in Whitinsville.
Neither company is disclosing the sale price, according to Brookhouse.
The Boilard purchase is not just a continuation of Koopman’s growth but also indicative of the consolidation in the lumber industry driven by high costs, lack of employees and generational turnover in ownership, Brookhouse said.
The sale — in the works for 18 months — was finalized this week, and Boilard employees are already answering the phones with the Koopman name.
All 35 Boilard employees will stay and join Koopman, which has grown to more than 400 workers, said Denise Brookhouse, chief financial officer for Koopman.
Richard K. Sullivan Jr., president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, said it is always difficult to lose a locally owned business. But he said the region has a strong lumber industry, especially when it comes to distribution.
Tony Brookhouse said Koopman is excited to join the Springfield community.
“We’re a Massachusetts company,” he said. “Everything we own is in Massachusetts.”
Robert Boilard will continue as general manager. His elder brother Michael Boilard, who was company president, is retiring.
“It’s a change,” Robert Boilard said. “We ended up merging the families and we are going to be going forward together.”
Their grandfather, Adelard Boilard, founded the business in 1936, initially selling masonry supplies. Today the store has lumber, windows, doors, paint, stain, tools, siding and other building materials.
“The last few years, our business has grown every year,” Boilard said.
The COVID shutdowns kept folks at home and spurred a home remodeling and expansion craze.
“Of course we’ve suffered through shortages of materials and huge price fluctuations,” Robert Boilard said. “It’s a battle.”
At the same time, the Boilards saw fewer and fewer newer members attending national lumber dealers conventions.
“A lot of your smaller, independent yards are starting to be acquired by larger facilities,” he said. “A lot of the smaller independents are getting gobbled up.”
Brookhouse said one factor in the consolidations is the need for families to plan retirements and transitions if there isn’t a new generation to take over.
Peter T. Koopman founded Koopman Lumber & Hardware in 1939. The company is now co-owned by its third generation: CEO Dirk Koopman, his sister Denise Brookhouse and her husband Tony Brookhouse.
Tony Brookhouse said the families are now bringing the fourth generation into the business.
Koopman Lumber has 11 Massachusetts locations, including three full-line lumber, hardware, paint, lawn and garden stores in Whitinsville, Uxbridge and North Grafton; one lumber, hardware, paint and design center in Sharon; a full-service paint store in Milford; lumber yards and kitchen design centers in Hudson, Andover, Fairhaven; distribution centers in Uxbridge and Sutton; and now the Boilard’s location in Indian Orchard.
Koopman bought Fair Haven Lumber last September, Doyle Lumber in Andover five years ago and 150-year-old Lamson Lumber in Hudson seven years ago. The company is remodeling the former Antiques Center of Cape Cod on Route 6A in Dennis into a new store, Brookhouse said. It will open at the end of January.
To be successful, businesses need reach and economy of scale. By joining with Koopman, Boilard gets in-house expertise on engineered lumber. Koopman also has paint and design expertise, Tony Brookhouse said.
“It’s a very cash-intensive business,” he said.
Koopman has 100 vehicles on the road and Tony Brookhouse said he’s been waiting 10 months for a pair of Kenworth semis. The price keeps going up and the manufacturer said that if he cancels the order, it has plenty of other customers waiting for the trucks.
Hiring is also difficult, he said
“Everybody is looking for help,” Tony Brookhouse said.
Robert Boilard and Tony Brookhouse also were able to list other recent lumber yard deals not involving their companies, all to illustrate the trend.
In June 2021 Hamshaw Lumber of Keene, New Hampshire, bought Leader Home Centers, with five stores including locations in Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst and Barre.
In January 2020, Kelly-Fradet, with stores in East Longmeadow and in Enfield and Ellington, Connecticut, became employee-owned.
And in January 2022, publicly traded Builders FirstSource bought National Lumber, the largest independent building materials supplier in New England with 19 facilities and more than 700 employees across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Brookhouse said Koopman is second-largest behind National Lumber.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.