Merrimack clearing
Buy Now

The site has been cleared for construction at 50 Milligan Parkway in Merrimack, south of the Everett Turnpike's Exit 10.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Massive distribution centers are starting to rise across southern New Hampshire after years of planning, at the same time that some say the market for such spaces is cooling as the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom wanes.

The sites include a shuttered golf course in Hudson, a former construction yard in Merrimack a few miles away from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and land once pitched for a concert venue off Interstate 93 in Hooksett.

230519-biz-merrimack_ROY3086.jpg

Talking after last week’s groundbreaking ceremony at “50RMP” at 50 Milligan Parkway in Merrimack are, from left, Dave Richards, senior vice president of industrial investment for Diamond Realty Investments in Dallas; Sam Schaefer, principal of Trammell Crow Company in Boston; Kendall Rowley, senior associate at CBRE; and Michael Bergeron, senior business development manager at the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic AffairsThe project will deliver 323,750 square feet of Class A industrial space.
Rendering of Granite Woods

A rendering of the 500,000-square-foot distribution center planned to be built at the Granite Woods site off Interstate 93’s Exit 11 in Hooksett.
Granite Woods Aerial

An aerial rendering of the Granite Woods Commerce Center
Life is Good

Life is Good Co. President Tom Hassell, CEO/co-founder Bert Jacobs, and Vice President of Operations Keith Campbell pose at the site of Life is Good’s new warehouse/distribution facility in Hudson.