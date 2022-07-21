Kevin O’Connell, a Marmon Aerospace and Defense worker, tees off at the former Legends Golf driving range, which will be home to Marmon’s new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The construction is seen in the background.
Construction has begun on Marmon Aerospace & Defense’s new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Hooksett.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Kevin O’Connell, a Marmon Aerospace and Defense worker, tees off at the former Legends Golf driving range, which will be home to Marmon’s new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The construction is seen in the background.
Teeing off
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Attendees of the Marmon groundbreaking on Thursday took turns at shooting golf balls at the former Legends Golf driving range in Hooksett.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
A bucket of golf balls at the groundbreaking of Marmon’s new facility in Hooksett.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
An artist rendering of the new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Hooksett.
HOOKSETT — Workers at Marmon Aerospace & Defense got to shoot golf balls from the former Legends Golf driving range as contractors prepared the site of the company’s new $30 million light industrial/manufacturing facility Thursday morning.
The workers and guests were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony at the 18 Legends Drive property, which the company expects to expand on in the future.
The 80,000-square-foot building will allow the company to make large power cables used by the U.S. Navy on aircraft carriers, destroyers and guided-missile cruisers. Only one other supplier makes the products with wait times of up to 100 weeks, said Bruce Belanger, vice president of operations for Marmon Aerospace & Defense.
“We have a reputation of having a shorter lead time and the Navy will see product much quicker and sooner, especially in situations where they really need the product,” Belanger said.
The property is also poised for further expansion down the road for Marmon, which is a Berkshire Hathaway company. The company has other locations on Hayward Street in Manchester and Naples, Fla.
President Robert Canny told the crowd of more than 100 the project took about a year to plan. The building is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023. About 20 high-skilled production staff will work out of the facility, he said.
“This will complement our current product line, which includes data, instrumentation, control, and communications cables for the Navy,” Canny said.
Part of the driving range and a mini-golf course will remain as a perk for employees. That is until more land is needed for expansion.
Jared Argyle, group president of parent company Marmon Holdings, Inc., looked at other sites, including some in other states.
“You can look around and see we have a lot of land left,” he said. “This is Phase 1. We hope to continue to grow this site.”
Gov. Chris Sununu mentioned the state’s 2% unemployment rate, the lowest in 46 years of record-keeping.
“When you talk about high-tech manufacturing, that is what we do here. This is the No. 1 driver in the state that is driving the No. 1 economy in the country,” he said. “You guys are it.”
He said the unemployment rate is more than just having a robust workforce in the state.
“What it really means is we are growing like crazy,” he said.
Argyle praised the workers of the company’s three plants who help the company outpace its competition.
“I look forward to the day when we take a little bit more of that driving range and turn it into factory,” he said. “I look forward to the day when all we have is the little mini-golf that I can actually play.”