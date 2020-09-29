Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Andrew Thibault, job coordinator for Resource Options, talks about construction jobs during a job fair at the National Guard Armory in Manchester on Sept. 15. Consumers nationwide are more upbeat about the job market, according to the Conference Board.
Consumer confidence rebounded in September by the most in more than 17 years as Americans grew more upbeat about the outlook for the economy and job market, though sentiment remained below pre-pandemic levels.
The Conference Board’s index increased 15.5 points, the most since April 2003, to 101.8 from August’s upwardly revised 86.3, according to a report issued Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 90 in September, and the figure exceeded all estimates.
Consumer confidence rebounded in September by the most in more than 17 years as Americans grew more upbeat about the outlook for the economy and job market, though sentiment remained below pre-pandemic levels.
JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay more than $920 million to settle investigations with federal agencies after admitting to multiyear scheme to manipulate market prices through illegal trading practices.