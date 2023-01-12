Layoffs

A worker places a closing down sale sign at the entrance to Jack Wills Retail Limited clothing store in Birmingham, England, on Monday, April 12, 2021.

 Darren Staples/Bloomberg

The chronic labor shortage in the U.S. and European consumer-goods industry is likely over, according to a Deloitte survey.

More than half of executives polled by the consulting firm say that the labor shortages of recent years will end in six months — or have already resolved. Almost 70% of respondents said they won’t increase their rate of hiring and might even curb it. One in four plan layoffs, the survey found.