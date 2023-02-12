Product

Employees move a pallet loaded with boxes of Unilever NV’s Lux products at Best Inc.’s warehouse in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Best, the Chinese logistics provider backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is scouting for acquisitions of technology companies both in China and the U.S. that will help it boost efficiency and break even as early as next year.

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Consumer giants such as Unilever and Nestlé are walking away from less profitable product lines to make their supply chains more efficient overall, even if it means taking a hit to sales.

Companies in the sector typically stock thousands of variations of sizes and flavors of different products. Narrowing that range can simplify operations. The groups are trying to spend less as they struggle to pass on higher input costs to consumers.