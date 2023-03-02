Consumer prices

A customer browses the freezer section at an Iceland Food Ltd. supermarket in Crawley, UK, Nov. 16, 2022. UK inflation rose more than expected to a 41-year high of 11.1%, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again. 

 Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

Inflation-pinched consumers are tired of paying more for food, soap and other branded goods, with European shoppers leading the rebellion.

Companies ranging from Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser have reported declining sales volumes in recent months, with many consumers turning to cheaper private-label goods amid a severe cost-of-living crisis. The problem is most severe in Europe, where supermarket chains are pushing back against lifting prices.

