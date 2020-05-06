Those who make a living on the ocean are getting creative in finding ways to get their products into the hands of New Hampshire customers, including delivering fresh seafood to people’s doors.
Capt. Tim Rider is the owner of New England Fishmongers. He grew up on the Manchester side of Bedford and says he learned to fish along the Merrimack River and the shores of Lake Massabesic before attending West High School.
Rider said he was working on a direct delivery model prior to COVID-19 because his business was going through a rough patch last fall, but since the virus hit New Hampshire, he has been able to expand contactless delivery all the way to Keene.
“We’re not a huge company but we were doing about 50 deliveries on a usual basis. Once COVID hit, we were getting hundreds of messages,” Rider said. “We can’t feed millions of people, but we can feed people around here.”
Rider said that recently he has noticed an uptick in whole fish sales. Scallops are also a popular item.
Kayla Cox is the general manager of New England Fishmongers, which is moving its processing space to Dover, where the company does a lot of business with Tendercrop Farm on Dover Point Road.
Cox is thrilled with the reaction new customers are having to their contactless delivery service.
“We’ve gotten a lot of new customers recently that have never even heard of us before. Once they try our service, try the fish that we’re catching, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never had fish so fresh in my life,’” Cox said.
Rider and Cox are not alone in finding successful ways to reach customers directly.
Jillian Robillard is the owner of Southern Maine Crabs and is coordinating lobster and crab sales from local piers. She typically works anywhere from Gloucester, Mass., to Cushing, Maine, including the commercial pier in Portsmouth.
Robillard said direct-to-customer sales are popular right now because it allows people to get out of their house, be by the ocean and then meet the captains who caught what they are going to eat.
“All of our lobster sales, pretty much as soon as we say we are going to have lobsters and we post that order form for it, within a half an hour, it’s usually sold out. We can’t even keep enough lobsters. It’s crazy how fast they are going,” Robillard said.
Current prices are $6.50 a pound for lobster and $1.50 each for Jonah crabs. At this time of year, lobster prices should be in the $8.50 per pound range.
Andrea Tomlinson is the general manager of New Hampshire Community Seafood, which is working to promote the local seafood supply chain. She says customers are responsive.
New Hampshire Community Seafood is starting its annual membership program on May 18. Of the 700 people who have signed up so far, 300 have opted for a new flexible fish offering.
As part of the program, locally caught ocean fish, lobsters, crabs, scallops and oysters are delivered to 21 locations in New Hampshire, including Brookside Church on Elm Street in Manchester.
In Concord, they deliver to Concord Food Co-op on South Main Street and Cole Gardens on Loudon Road, according to their website.
Typically, lobstermen and fishermen have an international market for their products while most of the seafood people eat in America is imported. That is not the case this year, Tomlinson said.
“I think it’s really important to support our local seafood industry now more than ever. Because of the lack of international demand we as a community have to support fishermen locally and create more local demand,” Tomlinson said.
Linda Hunt is the general manager at Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative in Seabrook. She said that location is busy with customers lined up in the parking lot to get locally caught, fresh seafood.
Haddock and scallops are their most popular sellers right now.
Hunt can offer the fishermen they work with a fair price for their products because they cut out the middlemen.
“It’s my job to get rid of their fish and try to get them the most money,” Hunt said.
Representatives for independent fishermen are joining small and mid-sized seafood businesses across the country to get increased federal support for America’s fishing communities.
According to a press release issued this week by the Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance in Gloucester, Mass., 238 allies endorsed a letter that outlines a series of recommendations to help fishing communities weather the COVID-19 crisis.
The recommendations include $1.5 billion in additional emergency funding with at least half of that money allocated for small and mid-sized fishing operations, debt forgiveness measures, support for young fishermen, investments in shoreside infrastructure, access to testing, protective equipment, medical care and eligibility for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.