ConvenientMD will keep its headquarters in Portsmouth, but will move into new space in the city’s West End Yards.
The urgent care company with 35 clinics in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts signed a multi-year lease with the development team of Torrington Properties, Mount Vernon Company and The Dolben Company Inc., according to a news release.
ConvenientMD will move from Pease Tradeport with the new 32,625-square-foot space being about four times the size.
West End Yards, about 2 miles from downtown Portsmouth, is designed as a live-work-play community, which features more than 250 apartments, offices, shops, patio areas and public green space, according to the release.
Torrington Chief Operating Officer Matt Morgan said the first apartment building was fully leased within three months and the second building is about 90% leased.
Buffalo Wild Wings announced last year it would relocate its Newington restaurant to the development.
ConvenientMD CEO Gareth Dickens said the company has outgrown its space and wanted to stay in Portsmouth. Across all locations, ConvenientMD employs about 1,200 people, and Dickens said they expect to add over 300 new team members each year for at least the next five years.
A small part of its space will also be utilized by OI Infusion, another company founded by Dickens, which provides community-based specialty medication infusions across numerous physician and ambulatory offices.
The balance of the available space on the first floor will be leased to multiple retail businesses.
ConvenientMD hopes to move by late 2022 or early 2023.