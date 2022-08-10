Fed

An eagle sculpture on the facade of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Economists are divided on whether slower U.S. consumer-price growth for July means the Federal Reserve could ease its aggressive rate-hiking program, making 75 basis-point moves less definite.

The consumer price index increased 8.5% from a year earlier, cooling from the 9.1% June advance that was the largest in four decades, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. Prices were unchanged from the prior month.