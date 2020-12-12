WOODSVILLE — Maria Ryan, whose “Uncovering the Truth” podcast with Donald Trump ally Rudy Guiliani put her in the crosshairs of controversy, has resigned as Cottage Hospital CEO, effective at the end of March, a hospital spokesperson said last week.

Ryan submitted her resignation in November, Dhaniele Duffy, the hospital’s community relations liaison, wrote in an email. Originally, Ryan’s last day was to be Jan. 31, but the hospital’s board of trustees asked her to stay two more months.

Saturday, December 12, 2020
Friday, December 11, 2020