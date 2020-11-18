A $21 million state loan guarantee to help SIG Sauer move its Dover manufacturing operations to Rochester cleared the Executive Council on Wednesday after the council declined to require the gun maker to report on the human rights records of its foreign government clients.

Rochester city and state Business Finance Authority officials said the new development would house 300 workers, add a net additional 150 jobs and revitalize a dormant property with three buildings on 35 acres.

