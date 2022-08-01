Belknap County Delegation

Denise Conroy, right in blue shirt, sits with Doug Lambert, left, and Jade Wood, center, after having been appointed Monday night to the Gunstock Area Commission during an emergency meeting of the Belknap County Delegation in the Gunstock lodge. 

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

GILFORD -- By accepting the resignations of two Gunstock Area commissioners and appointing one new commissioner, the Belknap County Delegation on Monday night set the stage for the immediate return of senior management who had walked out.

The managers, including Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock, resigned en masse at the commission’s July 20 meeting, saying they had been micro-managed and demeaned by two commissioners in particular: Peter Ness and David Strang.