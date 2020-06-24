LACONIA -- The couple whose home was part of a battle over short-term rentals has withdrawn their application to have the Zoning Board of Adjustment rehear their request for an exception.
The ZBA granted a special exception to Olaf and Jennifer Butchma in March for their property at 16 Birdie Way in the gated community of South Down Shores. In their application, the Butchmas asserted that it was a public benefit for the house not to appear vacant.
The land use board agreed and granted the exception needed for the city to issue a rental permit.
The City Council adopted an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in December 2019 and amended it in January. The ordinance has a special exception that allows for short-term rentals if that activity has a greater benefit to the community than financial gain to the property owner.
In his application, Olaf Butchma wrote, “Since we are not at the house more often, having it occupied is important; we prefer not to have the property appear vacant thus vulnerable to mischief or unauthorized use.”
This spring, city councilors asked the ZBA to rehear the Butchmas' case, asserting the decision was not in keeping with the council’s legislative intent.
“The facts in this case do no support a conclusion that there is a potential public benefit from the house not appearing vacant,” city attorney Laura Spector-Morgan wrote.
Efforts to reach the Butchmas, who are residents of Manhasset, N.Y., were unsuccessful. City Planner Dean Trefethen said he had shared Spector-Morgan's letter with the couple. While the Butchmas did not tell the city why they were withdrawing their application, Trefethen believes it was likely they felt they were not going to prevail in the June 16 rehearing.
The issue of regulating short-term rentals in the city came to the forefront in September 2018, when an organized group of Old North Main Street residents approached the council and complained about an absentee-owner “party house” operating in their neighborhood.
“The crafting of this legislation was a laborious process, involving a number of public hearings and the airing of numerous points of view,” former Mayor Ed Engler said in a letter to the ZBA.
The ordinance does not permit using a home/building in most residential zones in the city for short-term rental property; defined as 14 days or less. There is an exception for owner-occupied properties.
Since Gov. Chris Sununu eased stay-at-home restrictions, Trefethen said, interest in obtaining short-term rental permits in the city have been picking up.
To date this year, 31 property owners have submitted applications and the bulk will be allowed to short-term rent by right, with a permit. Approximately seven property owners are seeking permission by special exception, with several pending for the ZBA’s July meeting.