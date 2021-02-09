Court cases involving eviction and other landlord-tenant matters in two New Hampshire cities will be eligible for mediation, a process that can provide a quick resolution to a dispute, New Hampshire court officials announced on Monday.
District courts in Concord and Claremont will offer the Emergency Landlord and Tenant Mediation Pilot Project, the court system said.
WOLFEBORO — The Taylor Community of Laconia, one of the oldest continuing-care retirement communities in New Hampshire, recently completed its acquisition of the Sugar Hill Retirement Community from Huggins Hospital.