CONCORD - Officials with the American Red Cross announced Tuesday that Stephanie Couturier, chief development officer of the organization’s Northern New England area, will serve as the region’s interim CEO effective May 29.
Couturier will direct and coordinate Red Cross Humanitarian Services in Northern New England with federal, state, municipal, corporate and community partners.
“I am honored to have this opportunity,” Couturier said. “I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated volunteers, partners and employees in this capacity in the coming months. Emergencies don’t stop and neither does the Red Cross mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering.”
Maria Devlin, former CEO of the American Red Cross for Northern New England, was named recently named president and CEO of Families in Transition-New Horizons.
Devlin starts at FIT-NH on June 15.
Couturier brings 14 years of direct nonprofit, community relations, fundraising and event planning experience to the role. She joined the Red Cross as the chief development officer for New Hampshire and Vermont in 2011 and has been serving in that capacity for all three Northern New England states with the merger that came into effect April 6.
“Stephanie has earned the respect, friendship and admiration of Red Crossers within and outside Northern New England. We’re thrilled she’s accepted this interim leadership assignment to support essential mission delivery at this important time,” said Red Cross Northeast Division Vice President Josh Lockwood.
Regional Philanthropy Officer Shannon Meaney will serve as interim chief development officer beginning May 29. In the interim position, Meaney will lead a team of fundraisers and collaborate with leadership on program development and board engagement. She has worked in the nonprofit sector for eight years, the past five with the Red Cross.
The American Red Cross of Northern New England serves residents of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont – an area with a population of more than 3.2 million that encompasses 40 counties and 49,083 square miles.