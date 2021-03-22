MANCHESTER — The owners of a converted shoe factory on Willow Street plan to add a craft distillery to the mix.
The Factory on Willow is home to live/work space for artists, entrepreneurs and innovators, a future cafe, offices and incubator space for boutique shops. The 61 studio apartments hit the market earlier this month and a micro-hotel is set to open in the near future.
Apollo Global Management Inc co-founder Leon Black has left his executive positions at the private equity firm, a move that caps a series of corporate governance changes triggered by a review of his ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
CONCORD — A U.S. magistrate is expected to rule soon on a bail request by Free Keene leader Ian Freeman, who faces federal money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in connection with a Bitcoin-dollar exchange system.