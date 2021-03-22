Distillery at The Factory

The owners of The Factory on Willow hope to build a stand-alone distillery.

MANCHESTER — The owners of a converted shoe factory on Willow Street plan to add a craft distillery to the mix.

The Factory on Willow is home to live/work space for artists, entrepreneurs and innovators, a future cafe, offices and incubator space for boutique shops. The 61 studio apartments hit the market earlier this month and a micro-hotel is set to open in the near future.

