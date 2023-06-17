Much of the inside of the new Manchester Distillery on Willow Street looks like a laboratory.
This is where Bill Tambussi distills vodka and experiments with different gin recipes. His title: master distiller.
On a recent afternoon, a 250-gallon batch of vodka needed to be blended — or cut — with purified water.
“Vodka has to come off the still at 190 proof,” he said. “That’s too high to drink, so we are going to blend it to 80 proof.”
Last month, Tambussi, 39, moved from New Jersey to become the master distiller at the business co-owned by Elizabeth and Jeremy Hitchcock, who are known for founding internet performance company Dyn, which was sold to Oracle. The new 40-by-60 foot prefab steel warehouse is on the property of the Factory on Willow, a converted mill with 61 studio apartments and shops.
The space is expected to open to the public with tours and tastings in the fall.
The 250-gallon copper distilling equipment is impressive and can be seen from an area which will be used as a tasting room.
“A lot of people tell me Dr. Seuss or Willy Wonka,” Tambussi said.
He has big plans for what the fledging distillery can become.
“To me I want it to be nationally known,” Tambussi said. “I want to crank out volume and get it to the point where people down in Jersey or even New York are asking about it.”
Eventually, whiskey will be offered through a contract distillery. It will likely be shaped and barreled aged on site.
One of the first steps is to get the product onto the shelves at the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet stores.
The state Liquor Outlet website includes a “New Hampshire Products” tab that features more than 115 different spirits, including products from Flag Hill Distillery, Live Free Distillery and Tamworth Distilling.
The New Hampshire Craft Spirits Organization has 11 members, according to its website. New Hampshire is home to 23 licensed liquor manufacturers and rectifiers (which process and blend liquor), according to the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
Along with the new Manchester Distillery, Flag Hill Distillery & Winery in Lee broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot building to house its distillery production, along with its tasting room and store. The new space will allow the company to increase its production by five times.
“This is not just a big deal for Flag Hill, but for craft spirits in New Hampshire and New England,” said distiller and owner Brian Ferguson. “This is an investment into New Hampshire spirits competing with some of the larger brands in the country.”
The Hitchcocks did a national search to find Tambussi, who has 10 years of experience in the industry, which started with getting a master’s of science in brewing and distilling from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.
After graduating, he got a job at Philadelphia Distilling, where he helped produce Bluecoat American Dry Gin. The distillery was the first craft distillery in Pennsylvania since prohibition, according to its website.
“That was making somebody else’s recipes,” Tambussi said. “After four years there, I wanted to make something of my own.”
He went to Asbury Park Distilling Co., where he created a gin which received awards at the prestigious 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Awards.
Besides landing in the state liquor outlets, Tambussi hopes to work with mixologists to create cocktails to be offered at liquor bars, like Industry East Bar on Hanover Street in Manchester.
At Manchester Distillery, Tambussi is a one-man band. Eventually other employees will be hired to help bottle and run the store.
“Most of the stuff you don’t need a huge crew to run,” he said. “I can crank out a lot.”
He hopes to produce 1,500 cases in the remainder of the year. Each case has six bottles.
Tambussi is doing tests on small batches to determine the direction of the first official gin and vodka. The names of the products will be released at another date.
The Factory on Willow is home to live/work space for artists, entrepreneurs and innovators, offices and incubator space for boutique shops. It’s home to Double Midnight Comics and Loon Chocolate.
The distillery has been in the works for several years.
“We are excited to provide unique and memorable experiences for our tasting room visitors, showcasing the spirit and culture of our city,” the Hitchcocks said in a statement.