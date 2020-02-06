MANCHESTER - Careless disposal of smoking materials sparked a small garage fire at a home heating oil and propane supplier on Manchester’s east side Thursday, city fire officials said.
And with two home heating oil delivery trucks parked nearby, District Fire Chief Mike Gamache says the situation could have been much worse if employees hadn’t noticed the small blaze so quickly.
According to Gamache, fire crews were dispatched to Bourque Oil and Propane at 30 Ohio Ave around 3:26 p.m. for a report of smoke from a building.
The site has a large, two-bay garage on site. Employees noticed smoke coming from one of the garage bays, and found a small fire in a work bench area of the garage they attempted to put out, Gamache said.
Firefighters made quick work of the blaze, extinguishing flames that had spread to nearby materials. The fire was under control by 3:41 p.m.
According to Gamache, the garage contained two 3,000-gallon oil delivery trucks containing home heating oil, which sustained heat and significant smoke damage.
The situation “would have been a much more challenging situation if the fire went undetected for another several minutes,” Gamache said.
The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages, Gamache said. No injuries were reported.