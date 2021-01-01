Rest easy, local Verizon TV subscribers. You will not be losing access to WTAE-TV any time soon.

While most folks spent New Year's Eve celebrating the end of 2020, Verizon and New York-based Hearst Television, which owns WTAE, were negotiating into the wee hours of the morning to strike a new broadcasting deal once their old one expired at midnight.

Saturday, January 02, 2021
Friday, January 01, 2021