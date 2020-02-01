Cruise lines are putting strict measures in place amid concerns about the new coronavirus, including preventing anyone who has been in mainland China over the previous 14 days from getting on board.
The cruise industry’s trade association said late Thursday that its members — which include the world’s largest operators — had suspended crew movements from China and would deny boarding to any crew member or guest who traveled from or through the mainland during the prior two weeks.
The new restrictions came as 6,000 people were prevented from leaving a ship in the waters off Italy for hours Thursday as health authorities awaited test results for two passengers from Hong Kong. They ultimately were shown to have the flu, not coronavirus.
Passengers can be screened a number of ways, including questionnaires and checks of their travel documents to show where they have recently visited.