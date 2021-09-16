Scanning the Athenium Analytics Twitter feed is a reminder that somewhere in the world at any given moment, a wildfire, hurricane, record-setting heat or tornado may be unleashing havoc.
The Dover-based software company uses sophisticated meteorology, data science and cloud-computing to help property and casualty insurance companies wrestle with the financial consequences and underwriting challenges of natural hazards, as well as overtly man-made risks such as building skyscrapers in far-flung parts of the world.
Welcome to the red hot “insurtech” industry, where a host of startup companies, many funded by venture capital investors, use artificial intelligence, machine learning, geo-spatial imagery and predictive analytics to make faster, more informed decisions in an industry where risk assessment and underwriting remains a largely labor-intensive, hands-on human process.
CEO Bill Pardue has spent his career building data businesses, holding leadership positions at LexisNexis and Gartner, the information technology research and advisory firm. In 2018 he merged a company he co-founded called Weather Analytics, which focused on weather intelligence, with a quality assurance company that targeted the insurance industry called Athenium.
The resulting merger brought together a team of mostly millennials with master of science degrees or Ph.D.s dedicated to helping insurance carriers “innovate digitally” using tools that make risk assessment and insurance-related decision-making easier. This includes highly localized, short-term weather forecasting, rapid reporting and post-event forensics.
Midsize insurance carriers often lack the in-house resources for managing large amounts of data, and larger carriers tend to hold onto traditional tools and processes for underwriting and settling claims, although Pardue says market leaders increasingly are paving the way for more innovation.
Athenium Analytics has developed a suite of products aimed at both segments.
Chief Science and Technology Officer Ellen Cousins, Ph.D., says speed and the ability to process large volumes of diverse data separates them from many of the incumbent providers in the insurtech industry.
“It’s easier for us to process large volumes of data than somebody who has a process where they are updating models every five years,” she says. “The data volumes we are able to work with can really get to very precise answers.”
The market research web portal MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com) reported in April this year that the global insurance analytics market is expected to grow from $8.8 billion in 2020 to $20.6 billion by 2026, a compounded annual growth rate of 15.1%.
Authors of the report said market drivers include "increasing focus on enhancing customer experience and the growing trend of digitalization." At the same time, they cautioned that rising cyberattacks and its threats could impinge on that market growth.
Overall, however, there was good news for developers of insurtech software like Athenium Analytics. MarketsandMarkets says the need for cloud-based digital solutions by insurers and the acceleration of "customer engagement through digital experiences" -- some of it the result of adjustments during the worldwide COVID pandemic -- are expected to create market opportunities.
“Gauge” is an Athenium software product that allows insurance companies to zero-in on a physical address anywhere in the United States for a granular look at historical weather data that may inform future risks.
Another product called “IRIS” is a web-based aerial imagery mapping dashboard that uses computer vision to analyze aerial photos and provide property intelligence and risk data. Artificial intelligence is used to inform property attributes.
A third product in the Athenium suite branded "Dexter" evaluates and assigns degrees of urgency to a weather event, so that insurance companies can proactively respond.
Athenium has created other software products that help audit the quality of insurance claims and underwriting processes.
The privately owned company, which does not disclose annual revenue, has about a hundred employees, according to Cousins. Headquartered on the fifth floor of the Washington Center Mill complex in downtown Dover, most employees have been working remotely because of the COVID pandemic, and like many companies in the high-tech world, Athenium is evaluating its work-at-home practices for the future.
In the meantime, the open floor office layout allows software coders and scientists to collaborate side-by-side. It's not unusual to find pet dogs underfoot.
Early investors in Athenium Analytics have included tech incubator venture fund In-Q-Tel, which invests in companies with technology of interest to U.S. national security. But for now the insurance industry is Athenium's primary target market.
“It’s rewarding to be able to work with the modern tools and modern technologies, and to see your work being helpful to everyday business decisions that the clients are making,” Cousins says.