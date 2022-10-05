Cryptocurrency

A collection of bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum tokens sit in this arranged photograph in Danbury, U.K., on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. On Wednesday, billionaire Warren Buffett said on CNBC that most digital coins won't hold their value.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

U.S. lawmakers' efforts to pass significant crypto legislation by the end of the year are on life support, leaving in place Washington's scattershot approach to digital coins.

Several high-profile, bipartisan bills that once seemed to have a promising shot of passing before the end of 2022 are held up, with congressional committees pushing off important votes. And now with lawmakers squarely focused on next month's elections, their chances of becoming law in 2022 have all but evaporated.

Bloomberg's Beth Williams and Tom Schoenberg contributed to this report.