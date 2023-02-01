Thieves stole a record $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2022 as sanctions on North Korea drove a surge in suspected hacking by the Asian nation.

Overall crypto losses increased from $3.3 billion stolen in 2021, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis said in a report published Wednesday. Hacking groups that U.S. officials have linked to the North Korean government stole an estimated $1.7 billion in 2022 and up from roughly $400 million last year, according to the firm.