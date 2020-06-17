One month after announcing the closure of the Country Tavern restaurant in Nashua, a proposal has been submitted to convert the site into a gas station and convenience store.
Last week, the local zoning board voted 3-2 to grant a variance to Cumberland Farms to utilize the property at 452 Amherst St. for a gas station and convenience store. The decision comes just weeks after the restaurant announced its permanent closure.
“Our business model was built almost entirely on the ability to gather in large groups. Until social distancing measures go away and the public is comfortable with that decision, we have a facility that would struggle greatly to survive,” Jon Randall, restaurant owner, said in a statement. “Our old building has taken a beating over the years, and I don’t feel that I have the energy left in me to bring it back.”
Now, proposed plans for the property include the demolition of the restaurant building and the construction of a 4,900-square-foot convenience store. The future Cumberland Farms will also include a single row of fueling stations that will be self-service and aligned parallel with Amherst Street, according to the plans.
Although the zoning board approved the project, it must still be presented to the Nashua City Planning Board for consideration. According to the plans, the Cumberland Farms project includes a nearly $4 million investment for its acquisition and redevelopment.
Attorney John Smolak, who is representing TMC of New England LLC, the official applicant for the project, said the Amherst Street corridor has shifted from a highly industrial area into more commercial and retail-oriented space.
Jonathan Currier, zoning board member, said there are retail uses similar to the proposal throughout Amherst Street. Some zoning board members raised concerns since the existing zoning, which was adjusted about a year ago, requires 75 percent of the building to be used for industrial and manufacturing.
“This does not seem to be within the spirit and intent of the ordinance given the rezoning happening so recently,” said Steve Lionel, board member.
Smolak stated in the zoning plans that the proposed use provides a great benefit to the public by providing an additional convenience option for residents passing by the Amherst Street property, as well as employees and patrons of adjacent industrial sites. About five residents submitted letters or voiced opposition to the project.
“It seems to me there is going to be a real bottleneck of traffic there in the future,” said Jack Schroeder of Nashua, expressing concerns about trucks and other traffic turning onto Amherst Street from the Cumberland Farms property. Other neighbors said they did not want to see the historic restaurant and barn facility demolished.
William Luers, president of Tamposi-Nash Real Estate Group Inc., states in the plans that the project will be “a significant benefit to the city and residents of Nashua, and will be a substantial improvement over the existing conditions of the site.”