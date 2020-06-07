CONCORD -- New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlets have expanded the curbside pick-up option at two additional locations.
The New Hampshire State Liquor Commission approved expanding the pilot program for the state liquor and wine store on I-95 South in Hampton and the I-93 South store in Hooksett. Both locations began offering curbside and in-store pick-up last Wednesday, the Liquor Commission said in a news release.
“We are pleased with the initial success of our curbside and in-store pickup pilot program, which comes months ahead of schedule and after significant development and testing from our informational technology, marketing and store operations teams,” NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica said in the news release. “The response from our consumers, who have placed hundreds of orders between the two initial locations, makes it clear this option is in-demand and that continued expansion is appropriate.”
NLCC plans to expand the program further this week with three new locations: The Pembroke NH Liquor & Wine Outlet; the Manchester location in the North Side Plaza; and the Londonderry store at 16 Michel’s Way, NLCC said in the news release. Customers can begin placing orders at the new locations starting Thursday, NLCC said.
NHLC launched the pilot program last month in Hooksett at the I-93 North location and on I-95 North in Hampton. Customers can place orders online at least one day in advance and receive a time slot to pick up the order between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the selected day.
Orders must be a minimum of two bottles and same-day pick-up is not an option, NHLC said.
For more information or to place an order: