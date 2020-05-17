Two New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlets are offering curbside pickup at two locations under a pilot program.
The stores on Interstate 93 north in Hooksett and Interstate 95 north in Hampton are the first two to offer the curbside option for customers, who can place an order online and pick it up as early as the next day, said E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission.
Powers said the option for curbside pickup was first offered Wednesday and as of Sunday, more than 30 orders had been processed between the two locations.
“It’s been a slow but successful rollout thus far,” Powers said Sunday.
The curbside option comes as the state continues to move forward in a gradual reopening plan announced by Gov. Chris Sununu. Retailers, barber shops and salons and golf courses were among the businesses allowed to reopen last week under certain restrictions, which included limiting the number of customers inside.
On Monday, New Hampshire restaurants that have been limited to take-out and delivery will be allowed to open with outdoor seating.
Powers said the pickup program is expected to expand to other liquor stores throughout the state. He said the Hooksett and Hampton stores, both on major highways, were chosen in part because they had seen less traffic than other locations during the coronavirus outbreak.
Under the pilot plan, customers can place an order online to be picked up the following day or in advance up to two weeks. Orders must be a minimum of two bottles with a maximum limit of 36 bottles; all sales must be paid by credit card. Customers who place orders receive a 15-minute slot between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Signs outside both locations direct customers where to park and provide a number they can call to have the order brought out to their vehicle.
“We rolled this out sort of methodically. We wanted to use it really as a barometer and to see how we could accelerate the service and expand the service in the future,” Powers said. “The pilot in Hooksett and Hampton began as something we’re using to evaluate the service and improve upon it in the future at both locations and beyond.”
Customers can also place online orders to be picked up inside the stores if they choose. The Liquor Commission plans to expand the curbside option to other stores and eventually make home delivery available, although no timetable has been set, Powers said.
Powers said curbside pickup and delivery were already in the planning stages before the coronavirus outbreak.
“We accelerated the first phase of the rollout given the conditions on the ground relative to the COVID situation,” Powers said. “We wanted to offer our customers an easier way to obtain the products that they know and love.”
Powers said the new options are part of a larger effort the Liquor Commission is making to upgrade facilities throughout the state.
“We’ve renovated or relocated over a third of our stores over the course of the past 10 years,” Powers said. “This sort of modernization effort is part of a larger strategic initiative to really take our liquor and wine outlet locations and our brand to a new generation and really be competitive in the marketplace.”