The Currier Art Center at 180 Pearl St. has been sold to entity controlled by Dean Kamen.

MANCHESTER — The Currier Museum of Art sold its arts center building on Pearl Street to an entity controlled by Dean Kamen.

The property at 180 Pearl St. — which has housed the arts center since 1998 — was sold on the open market, according to Robert Tuttle, who has partnered with Kamen on several real estate ventures. The two mostly hold buildings in the Millyard, including the headquarters of Kamen’s DEKA Research and Development at 340 Commercial St.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021