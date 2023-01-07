Karens for Hire

Chris Grimm and Fallon Zecca are romantic partners as well as business partners.

 Jeff Swensen/The Washington Post

PITTSBURGH — Tasha Ray has heard the soundtrack of hell, and it is the hold music of Aetna’s customer service line.

Earlier this year, Ray found herself trapped in a doom-loop of phone frustration as she tried to get a document that one of her siblings, a Medicaid patient, needed to enter a mental health facility. Over and over, she would call, wait (and wait), reach some distant call center, repeat her story and hear the same promise that the document was on the way — simply a letter stating that her family no longer had a policy with the insurance giant.