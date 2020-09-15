MANCHESTER — Developers hope to build a new CVS pharmacy as part of a plan to redevelop eight lots at the intersection of Mammoth Road and Massabesic Street.

The plan, which comes after a previous failed attempt to relocate the Mammoth Road CVS, also calls for building a new East Side Club. The club will remain in operation during construction, according to John Cronin, an attorney for the project.

