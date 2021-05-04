CVS

A worker stands behind a plastic protective barrier to check-in people recieving the Moderna covid-19 vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy location in Eastchester, N.Y., on Feb. 12.

 Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg

CVS Health Corp. raised its full-year forecast as COVID-19 vaccines and testing helped boost first-quarter results and offset a weak cold and flu season.

The health care company gave 17 million COVID shots at long-term care facilities and at its pharmacies through April. CVS is now immunizing in about 8,300 locations in 49 states, Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch said Tuesday on a call with analysts.

