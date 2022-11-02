CVS Health and Walgreens, two of the nation's largest retail pharmacies, have agreed to pay about $10 billion to states, cities and Native American tribes to settle all opioid lawsuits.

The settlements announced Wednesday are not yet finalized, the companies said, and are not an admission of wrongdoing in the opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. A substantial number of the plaintiffs would need to sign on to receive the funds.